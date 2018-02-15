November 13, 1937 ~ February 11, 2018

Janet Jean Beeghly was born in St. George, Utah, on November 13, 1937. Her parents moved from Utah to Fallon in the fall of 1942 and settled in the Lone Tree District, southwest of town. Through first to eighth grade Janet attended the two-room Lone Tree School and went on to graduate from Churchill County High School in 1955.

She worked in various occupations over the years, the majority being associated with the medical field.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Thelma Huntsman; her son Philip; and a brother Stephen Huntsman.

She is survived by her daughter Marla (Robert) Smith; four granddaughters, Kacy (Brad) Backlund, Ashley (Ben) Kuhn, Courtney (Zach) Angus, and Brittany (Dylan) Munk; three great-grandsons, Talan, Brody and Gabe; and a great-granddaughter, Nora; as well as three brothers, Orson (Lizanne) Huntsman, Mike (Carol) Huntsman and Pat (Ona) Huntsman.

Janet was devoted to her family and spent much of her free time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She played an influential and welcome role in their lives. She faithfully remembered birthdays and was punctual about sending out cards to her scattered nieces, nephews and other relatives. Around town she was well known for her sunny disposition and engaging personality.

Janet possessed a great many admirable qualities. She was thoughtful and kind, dependable and honest, hardworking and self-reliant. She was a lifelong and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her departure has left an enormous void that cannot be filled.

A family memorial service is planned for a future date.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon, 775-423-2255.