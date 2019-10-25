Janet Marie Dorman Moser Dec. 11, 1937 ~ Oct. 10, 2019

Janet Marie Dorman Moser was born on December 11, 1937 in Ventura, CA. She was called home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 at the age of 81, after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Janet married Kenneth Moser on January 14, 1956 and had two children, Mark and Dawn. Janet and Ken were married fifty years until Ken’s passing in 2006. In 2016 Janet moved from Dayton, NV to Carson City, NV where she resided at the time of her passing.

Janet was preceded in death by her father Merle Dorman, her mother Alice Dorman, her husband Kenneth Moser, and her son Mark Moser.

Janet is survived by her daughter Dawn (Moser) Wood, her precious dogs Mollie and Sophie, whom she loved so dearly, brother Alvy Dorman, sister Harriet Perry, granddaughters Sheree Wood and Kellie Wood, many nieces, great nieces and nephews and her dearest friends Katheryn Kruse, Lillian Flaig, and Carolyn Johnson.

She will best be remembered for always helping others, her extraordinary talent of painting with water colors and her fierce tenacity. She lived every moment she was given, neither difficult times nor cancer would rob her of who she was.

Janet will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery, in Glendale, CA next to her husband and son. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11am, at Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Flowery Ave in Dayton, Nevada. Reception to follow.