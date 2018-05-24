Janet S. Amato

Janet S. AmatoMay 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 24, 2018Janet S. Amato, 73, died May 24, 2018 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesGregory BanovichAllan EnglemanRuth M. GoodmanBetty Jewell KieberRobert Elvin HowardTrending SitewideMudslides close Highway 395 near Topaz LakeChicago-flavor restaurant coming to Carson CityNV Energy CEO criticizes Energy Choice amendmentArrest for using cell phone while driving, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office2018 Primary Election guide: Justice of the Supreme Court, Seat C