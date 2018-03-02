Jared Dempsey

July 19, 1990 ~ February 21, 2018

Jared Daniel Dempsey, age 27, born on July 19, 1990 in Carson City, NV passed away peacefully on February 21, 2018 at the Carson Tahoe Aftercare Facility surrounded by his loving family.

Jared graduated from Carson High School in 2012. He excelled in school and was popular among his peers. His favorite classes were web design along with his photography class with Mr. Reedy. His love of these classes inspired his

senior project which was based on video graphics. He also volunteered in the school Library and the front office.

Jared was known in the community for his volunteer work with the ADA, where he worked vigorously ensuring various bus stops in the community had handicap access. He also volunteered at Computer Corp, and the Carson City Library. In his more recent years, he volunteered at the local animal shelter where he enjoyed working with the animals; especially the cats!

Jared had many interests including gaming, YouTube and movies, but above all, his passion was WWE. He enjoyed having WWE viewing parties and making WWE videos. In 2008, he was blessed to go to Wrestle Mania 24, funded by the Make-A-Wish foundation, where he met his favorite wrestler John Cena among others. He enjoyed various other trips with his family to amusement parks, but his favorite place to visit was San Francisco.

He is survived by his mother Virginia Dempsey; his father James Dempsey; his sister Emma Vangrinbergen; his brother Dakota Dempsey; and his beloved baby nephew Ryder, whom he loved to distraction, along with many other family members and friends.

Jared's zest for life was contagious with his beautiful smile, wonderful laugh, and awesome sense of humor. When Jared rolled into the room in his orange wheel chair, the whole room would light up. He was loved by everyone who was blessed enough to know him. The world has lost a truly beautiful soul. He will be forever missed.

If Jared touched your life in some way, please feel free to join his family in celebrating his life on March 25th, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at the Plaza Hotel Event Center (behind the Plaza Hotel) at 801 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701.

If you would like to honor Jared, the family is asking for people to make donations to the Make-A-Wish foundation in his name, as they helped fulfill one of his biggest dreams!