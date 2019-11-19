Jason “Jake” Maldonado November 6, 1970 ~ November 16, 2019

Jason “Jake” Paul Maldonado, 49, born November 6, 1970 in Schurz, Nevada, passed away Saturday morning from heart surgery.

Jake grew up and attended school in Carson City. He later moved to Las Vegas with his son and father in 1993. In 1997, he became a graduate of the Peace Officer Academy at the Community College of Southern Nevada and was later employed as a Tribal Police Officer for the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe. After departing from the Tribal Police force, he continued in various other security roles around Las Vegas.

Jake was an enrolled member of the Big Pine Paiute Tribe, and was a descendant of the Washo Tribe. Jake was close to his native culture. He enjoyed the outdoors, off-roading, fishing, music, playing video games, and going to the movies.

He is preceded in death by his father Carmen Maldonado of Las Vegas, mother Pauline L. Dick Maldonado of Carson City, and his beloved pup of 18 years, Johnnie.

He is survived by his son Trenton Maldonado, sister Julie Maldonado, nephew Julian Pete, niece Deryn Pete all of Las Vegas. Uncle Dan Dick, aunts Eleanore Muscott and Minnie Dick of Carson City. Cousins Dana Muscott, Justin Muscott, Liz Hudson, Mykalene Jim, Naomi Dick, Harley Dick, Grayson Horseman, Garron Horseman, and Pierce Horseman.

Jake had a beautiful spirit that was taken too soon from us and will be truly missed here on earth.

Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Stewart Community Center in Carson City.