Jean Ann Dock

November 22, 1927 ~ November 26, 2018

Jean Dock passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 in Fallon, Nevada, at the age of 91.

Jean was born November 22, 1927 in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of William and Helen Ambler. She grew up in West Hollywood, California and went on to attend college at UCLA.

She left college in 1948 to marry Frederick W. Dock and later in life graduated from California State University Sonoma.

She worked in the Inyo County Library System for many years. In retirement, she pursued a love of watercolor painting.

Jean is survived by her three children, Frederick C. Dock, Cynthia L. Kear and Clayton H. Dock, and three grandchildren, Stephanie, Caitlyn and Carley.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV 89406, 775-423-8928.