December 10, 1930 – May 9, 2019

Our beloved mother passed away peacefully on May 9th, 2019. She was born in So. California in 1930, and relocated to Nevada circa 1958.

Jean worked in the casino industry for nearly 40 years and she also dabbled in real estate. She began her career at Harveys Casino and ended it at Cactus Jacks as a manager.

She loved to crochet, knit, garden and spend time with her family. Jean had a great love of animals and there was always a place in her home for one in need.

She is survived by her children, Mike/Rhelda, Rick/Sherry, Glen/ Barbara, Cindy/Mark, Rhonda/Mike and Lauri. Also, she is survived by her only cousin,

Jim Lovewell and numerous grandchildren.

There was not a person that met her that didn’t love her. She will be forever in our hearts