Jean Dorothy Thompson October 21,1931 ~ July 22, 2019

Jean Thompson of Carson City, NV, formerly of Napa, CA passed away surrounded by loved ones. She was not afraid of dying because she knew she would be spending eternity in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Jean was born in England to Charles and Gladys Goddard, the oldest of seven children, moving with her family to the United States when she was sixteen. She married John Thompson, a USAF Officer, in Vallejo, CA on her twentieth birthday.

Jean is survived by her son David (Charlene) of Napa, daughters Karen Ortwig (Sam) of Cannon Beach, OR, Lisa Wicker (Ron) of Angwin, CA, five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and one sibling.

Services for Jean will be held on August 17th, 1:30 pm at Grace Community Church, 2320 Heybourne Rd. in Minden, NV.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Life Choices Pregnancy Clinic, 1201 N. Stewart St. #110, Carson City, NV 89701, or City of Refuge 952 Qadosh Rd. Gardnerville, NV 89410