Jean Elizabeth Rost Sullivan

Provided Photo

Jean Elizabeth Rost Sullivan passed away on July 10, 2020, at the age 92, of natural causes after a hospital stay.

Jean was born on August 29, 1927, in San Jose, California, moved with her parents to Fallon, Nevada, where she grew up with her younger brothers, Ken and Lou Rost. She graduated from Churchill County High School in 1945 as the Valedictorian of her class. After graduation Jean worked at the Herlong Army Ammunition Depot in the Civil Service from 1945-1947. After returning to Fallon she met and married Oliver “Bus” Sullivan. Together they had three children, Lynn Sawyer, Erin Sullivan, and Rand Sullivan. Jean also had grandchildren, Summer Arthurholtz and Zach Pieren, and three great grandchildren.

Jean was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fallon, and then Our Savior Lutheran in Sparks, Nevada. She and Bus eventually moved to Sparks, NV, where she held clerical positions in the Reno Police Department and Reno City Finance Department. She attended community college in Fallon and ultimately attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and achieved a Bachelors degree in Social Psychology.

Jean’s passions were her love of the arts: painting, music, drama, dance. She was a member of Wiggles of the West, a local belly dancing group, for many years. She took art classes extensively and was the president of A Brush with Color, a local artists’ group. In 1999 she competed in the Ms. Senior Nevada Pageant.

She is survived by her children, Lynn, Erin and Rand, nieces Echo Rost Callahan (Craig), Sylvia Rost Olsen (Jeff), and Twyla Rost, nephew Danny Rost, and their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private celebration of life was held by her family.

The family wishes to thank the community of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sparks for their ongoing love and support, and thanks those individuals who made contributions in her name to the Nevada Humane Society and the Nevada Museum of Art. .