August 23, 1930 ~ May 28, 2019 On May 28, 2019, Jean Fernandes of Fallon, NV, passed away at the age of 88. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. Jean was born August 23, 1930 in Portola, CA. Shortly after her birth her family moved to Delta, CO, where Jean spent the next 12 years. Her family then moved to Tres Pinos, CA, where she met and married her husband of 71 years. Eventually they made their way to Fallon, NV, where they resided for 39 years. Together they started, owned and operated Fernandes Disposal for 34 years. Jean took care of the books, customer and her famous "Clipboard" (instructions for the crew)! Jean was 86 when they sold the business and she did her job everyday. Jean was an avid gardner. Her yards were gorgeous. She also liked to craft, refinish, repurpose furniture and was an incredible cook and baker. Jean is survived by her husband, George Fernandes; daughter Dianne Horton; grandsons Travis Kincaid and Rick Schwall Jr.; great grandchildren Kyla and Reese Kincaid, Clay and Casey Schwall. We will miss her terribly.