Jean Marie Hamilton September 11, 1937 – December 3, 2019

Jean Hamilton passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Tuesday Dec. 3rd.

Jean married Bud Hamilton on December 22, 1956 in Lindsey, California. They moved to Carson City, Nevada in 1972. Jean always wanted to be a nurse and went to nursing school as soon as all her kids were in school. She enjoyed a 37 year career as a Registered Nurse, with the majority of it spent at Carson Tahoe Hospital. Everyone who worked with her, or were under her care, said she was truly the best nurse.

Jean was an active member within the community. She was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, a volunteer at the Carson Tahoe Gift Shop, and also with the Nevada Day Parade. She was very generous, supporting many local charities, such as the Railroad Museum, Dangberg Ranch, Meals on Wheels, the Nevada State Museum, Nevada Day, and the Brewery Arts Center, to name a few.

Jean enjoyed spending time with her family, camping along the northern California Coast, and took several international trips. She also enjoyed crochet, photography, reading, and was an avid Raider’s fan.

Jean is survived by her husband Bud of 63 years, daughter Michelle (Bob), sons Mark (Ratree), Mike, Ken (Penny), and granddaughter Alexus.

A visitation will be held on Friday the 13th at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home located at 3945 Fairview Dr. from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M.