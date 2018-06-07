September 10, 1934 ~ June 2, 2018

Jean Hollister Marshall died peacefully early in the morning of June 2nd at her home in Carson City, Nevada, with her son Randy Marshall, daughter Maggie Marshall and grandson Mateo Marshall at her side.

Jean had a remarkable life. She grew up on a working ranch, studied and married, spent over 20 years overseas in South America, Europe and the Caribbean, and returned to Nevada in 1979.

She battled numerous illnesses in the last 20 years of her life but still traveled extensively, pursuing her interests in art, cooking and visiting family and friends within the US and in Europe, North Africa, Asia, New Zealand and Australia. She was an avid amateur photographer and crafter. She also enjoyed volunteering at the UNR Book Nook.

Her earliest years were spent on the well-known Hollister Ranch in Gaviota, California. Her family moved to Genoa, Nevada, in 1948. She attended schools in Gaviota, Santa Barbara CA, Douglas High School in Gardnerville NV, Westridge School in Pasadena CA and Colorado College in Colorado Springs CO.

She met her future husband, John Laughlin Marshall, also of Genoa NV, at Douglas High School and followed him to Germany where he was in the Army of Occupation. They married in Heidelberg in April 1954.

Jean and John returned to the US in 1955 and lived in Montrose, Colorado, where son John Randolph (Randy) was born in 1958. They then lived in Washington DC and Chicago, Illinois. In 1961, John's employment, with International Harvester (IH), took them to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they lived for 5 years. There their daughter Margaret Davis (Maggie) was born in 1963. In 1965 the family spent three years in Dunedin and Christchurch, New Zealand. In 1968, IH sent the family to Lima, Peru; then, in 1971, to London, England. In 1975 John received his final IH posting to Caracas, Venezuela. He retired in 1977.

In 1977 Jean, John and Maggie embarked on an adventurous 18-month Caribbean sailing trip aboard their 41-foot yacht "Penrod." They sailed from Naples FL to the Windward Islands and Grenada. The family returned to Genoa in 1979 after 20 years overseas, initially living on the Hollister Ranch, and finally settling in Jacks Valley. John died in 1987. Jean remained in Jacks Valley until 1990, then moved to Reno NV, where she lived for the next 22 years. She moved to Carson City in 2012 and remained there until her death.

She is survived by her son Randy (Kerryn) of Melbourne, Australia; daughter Maggie of Sacramento CA; granddaughters Stephanie and Tiffany Reed Marshall of Melbourne and Canberra, Australia; grandson Mateo Marshall of Sacramento; and brother Graham (Gim) Hollister and sister Amelia (Phipps) Blanchard of Genoa NV. She is fondly remembered by her cousins, nephews, nieces and dear friends worldwide-in Genoa, Carson City and Reno NV, Portland OR, Ogden UT, throughout California, the Eastern US and Australia.

Jean cared deeply about human rights, social justice and the arts, especially in these turbulent times. If you feel so inclined, please give to a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the very kind and caring staff of Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City where Jean lived for the past six years; to the staff of A Plus Hospice who cared for her for the past few months; and to the staff of Amada Senior Care who assisted with care giving in her last days of life.