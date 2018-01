September 24, 1925 ~ January 7, 2018

Jean Marie Marino, 92, passed away January 7, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. She was born September 24, 1925 in New York.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Newie in 2012.

She is survived by her son Keith Marino.

A Mass will be held at Chorpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 N. Sundridge Dr., Carson City, NV on Friday, January 19, 2018 at 9:30a.m.