Jean Marie Russell

Provided Photo

Jean Marie Russell passed away on April 11, 2020 at Renown Medical Center in Reno surrounded by her daughters. Jean was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on December 8th, 1941 to John and Marie Thomazin.

She graduated from high school in Grand Island and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1963 with a degree in Political Science. Following graduation Jean moved to San Francisco, California to pursue a career in business. There she met her future husband, Clark Russell. They were married October 16th, 1965 in Grand Island, Nebraska. She and Clark moved to Carson CIty in 1966 where she became a stay at home mom and raised their three daughters.

She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she was the inspiration behind the Design Committee and continued to be a valuable member until her death. For the last 20 years, she was able to enjoy time with friends and family at their second home in Palm Desert, where she loved to play with her dog and read her books. She loved to garden and had a passion for interior design.

“Summer Camp” with her grandkids was her favorite time of the year and included numerous outings to the beaches of Lake Tahoe and to Virginia City. She and Clark donated substantial time and personal resources to numerous community projects including being a significant donor to the local Boys & Girls Club. She leaves behind a family full of love.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Clark, and daughters Jennifer Russell, Camillle (son in law, Tom) Lofaro, Heather (son in law, Mak) Azadi and grandchildren; Jack, Tyler and Grace Lofaro, Isabelle, Audrey, and Charlie Azadi, and Spencer Clark Russell Fitzpatrick.

A celebration of LIfe will be announced at a future date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jean’s honor to the Boys & GIrls Clubs of Western Nevada, 1870 Russell Way, Carson City, Nevada 89706.