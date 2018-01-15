Jeanne Eleanor Welsh “Dabu”

May 7, 1919 ~ January 4, 2018

Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Eleanor Welsh was born in Nashville, Tennessee on May 7, 1919 and passed away January 4, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada with her family by her side.

She was 15 when she and her family moved to Hollywood, California, where she attended Hollywood High School, graduating in 1937.

She married Gerald R. Welsh on her 18th birthday. They moved to Burbank, California in 1938 and built their home which was one of the first houses on the street. Mom loved working in her yard. She could make anything grow, and woe to the dandelions that popped up in her yard. Her favorite hobbies were making her own greeting cards – even up until last year. She made thousands of them over the years for her family and friends. She also loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. But her all time favorite was spending an hour on Saturday night with Lawrence Welk. Even though she had seen the shows over and over, she still loved them.

Mom was homemaker and mother of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 1979; and son Ronnie, in 2007.

She is survived by her daughter Diane and son-in-law Gary Werner (whom she referred to as "A Saint" for being so good and such a help to her); daughters, Marilyn Welsh, Judi Webb; brothers, Chad Johnson and Bill Johnson; grandchildren, Tracy (Bob) King, Chad (Sheri) Werner, Karee (Scott) Kenney, Todd (Jacque) Werner, Suzanne (John) McHorney, Erick (Kathleen) Webb; and 14 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Stephanie, Scott, Julie, Camryn, Kenna, Zack, Cody, Ryann, Sean, Sydney, Trista, Cameron and Zack K.

We wish to thank Eden Hospice, Home Care and Home Health for the wonderful care they gave our mom. A special thank you to Kathy, Lina and Suzanne for their kindness, dedication and compassion.

You were the light of our family, Mom, and will be missed forever. "We're so glad we had this time together."