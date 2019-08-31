Jeanne G. King

Jeanne King August 17, 1929 ~ August 28, 2019

Jeanne King went to be with her Lord on August 28, 2019.

She was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on August 17, 1929 to Fred and Ruth Jacobsen. She attended grade school at St. Mary’s and graduated valedictorian from St. Mary’s Academy in 1947.

Jeanne’s passion was singing. While there, she was high voice soloist, sang in trio, triple trio, mixed quartet and choir. She was also active in cheerleading, worked on the school yearbook, school paper, and drama.

She attended the University of North Dakota for two years and then taught grades 1 – 12 in a one-room school for a year. Mayville State was where she graduated from, in 1951, with a degree in education. It was there she met the love of her life, Wint.

On July 14, 1951 whe married Winton H. King. She taught in Sheyenne, Oberon, and Fort Totten Indian school in North Dakota. They moved to Hawthorne, Nevada in 1953 and taught five years. Then moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon for a year. In 1960 they moved to Fallon, Nevada where she taught for twenty-seven years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wint, and daughter, Patti.

She is survived by daughter Pam King; sons Jim (Cherie), and Bob (Lorna); grandson Chris; granddaughters Kathrine, McKenna and Kaylan; great grandchildren Shelby and Payton Olsen, Cash and Emma Humphreys, Samantha, Olivia King, Camden, Colter, Caden Berg and her beloved canine "Renegade".

A rosary service will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7pm at Walton’s Sierra Chapel, 875 West Second St. in Reno, Nevada. Viewing will be from 6 – 7 that same evening. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery, 2700 North Virginia St. in Reno.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to your favorite charity. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.