Jeanne Ora Richmond July 25, 1945 ~ Sept. 30, 2019

Born Jeanne Ora Everson in Richmond, California. Preceded in death by parents BC & Leota Dial Everson and spouse Howard Richmond. Survived by sister Linda Everson-Sharp, nephew Kevin Sharp & family and niece Shannon Sharp & family.

Service 10 am Saturday November 2nd at First Presbyterian Church, 125 N Division Carson City