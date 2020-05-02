Jeanne Young McIntyre

Provided Photo

Jeanne Young-McIntyre was born in Elizabeth, N.J. on May 13, 1947 and died peacefully on April 22, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada.

She was predeceased by her son, Joseph R. Caputo, and parents, Genevieve C. Young, nee Wilkinson, and Robert F. Young.

She is survived by her husband, Bryce McIntyre; daughter, Donna Caputo-McNeil (Mark) and grandchildren, Joey and Melaynie; sister, Sherry Franzen (Randy); nephew, Alfie Young, and favorite cousin, Donna O’Neill.

While working as a proctor at Western Nevada College, Jeanne enjoyed her colleagues and the classes she felt privileged to “attend”. She was inquisitive, articulate and soaked up knowledge to share.

Jeanne loved to garden, transforming a small yard into an exquisite oasis. She enjoyed close friendships with people who were family to her: most notably, locals Julie Kniffen, Rebecca Ward and Antionette Schembari. Jeanne cared deeply for many, too numerous to name, but we know they were cherished. We will hold onto Jeanne in our memories.

Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial.

Jeanne will be laid to rest during a private family service at Lone Mountain Cemetery on Monday, May 4.