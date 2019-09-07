Jennifer Ann Dorr

Jennifer Anne Dorr July 7, 1978 – Aug 28, 2019

Jennifer Anne Dorr passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. She was 41 years old. Jennifer was born on July 7, 1978 in Portland, Oregon to parents Ken and Sharon Dorr.

Jennifer grew up in Carson City, Nevada and graduated from Carson High School in 1997. She was a talented dancer, singer and actress, starring in the lead role of Hello Dolly in her senior year of high school. She attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City for a time to pursue her dream of performing on Broadway. A highlight of her early career was appearing as a dancer on the Jimmy Kimmell Show.

Jennifer loved teaching dance students at Western Nevada Performing Arts, Nevada Ballet Arts, Dancescape, and Ballet Nevada in her early years. She also worked as a dancer and choreographer for Karen Burns Productions during that time. In her later years, Jennifer achieved a career as a personal fitness trainer and group fitness instructor at several fitness facilities in the Reno area.

She will be deeply missed and remembered most for her fun-loving nature, dramatic flair, passion for performing, generous character, infectious laugh, and beautiful voice. May her spirit live on in the hearts of those who loved her, and her soul be forever at peace in the arms of our Heavenly Father.

Jennifer is survived by her loving parents Ken and Sharon Dorr, sister Susan Pansky, brother-in-law Brian Pansky, niece Lillian Pansky, nephew Maximilian Pansky, and several aunts, uncles and cousins in her extended family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth Dorr Sr., Marjorie Shaw Mixter, George Mixter, Jr., and Willard and Beverly Wright.

A memorial service in Jennifer’s honor will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Walton’s Sierra Chapel, 875 West 2nd Street, Reno, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jennifer’s name to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada or Shriners Hospital for Children – Northern California.

To express condolences or share a special memory, please visit http://www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com.