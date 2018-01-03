November 24, 1974 ~ December 20, 2017

Jennifer Delaquil-Chalmers, 43, passed away December 20, 2017 in Carson City, Nevada.

She was born November 24, 1974 in Concord, NH. Jennifer graduated from Carson High School and attended Education of College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, CA.

She is survived by her son Robyn Delaquil of Pasadena, CA; parents Andrew and Tepa Chalmers of Carson City, NV; siblings Nicholas Chalmers (Teresa) and Sarah Butts (James) all of Carson City, NV; nephews, Damien and Gauge Butts, Sylis and Seth Chalmers.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jennifer had wished for everyone to have kindness and love in their hearts.