February 18, 1952 ~ March 15, 2018

Jerald Lee Gray passed away unexpectedly at his home in Carson City, NV on March 15, 2018 at the age of 66.

Born in Rexburg, Idaho to Junior Lee and Mary Gray February 18, 1952, Jerry was the eldest of four brothers. When Jerry was 11 years old the family moved to Gardnerville, Nevada where he attended Gardnerville Elementary and Douglas County High School. A terrific athlete Jerry played basketball, football, golf, and ran track at DCHS at the varsity level all four years until his graduation in 1971.

He married his true love and best friend Jan Thran Gray in 1971. They made their home in Gardnerville where they brought home their amazing daughter Jennifer Lee. After several years they moved to Carson City where they lived and loved for the remainder of their years together. In 1981 their incredible son Jeremiah completed their little family and became their pride and joy.

Jerry was a member of the Nevada National Guard going to work for the Dept of the Army and Air Force, US Property and Fiscal Officer for Nevada after high school. Upon leaving that position Jerry worked in construction for several years. Jerry owned a bread distributorship for over ten years. He became a commercial hot air balloon pilot and flew for Dream Weavers Balloon Co. in the Carson Valley. Jerry flew in the Great Reno Balloon Race for many years which was great fun for his family who was his favorite chase crew.

When Jerry retired from the balloon company he became a school bus driver for Washoe County School District where he was employed at the time of his death. Jerry was a much-loved driver and received many notes of thanks from both parents and students, some of whom he welcomed aboard from kindergarten thru high school.

Jerry is survived by his wife Jan; his daughter Jennifer Minifie (Michael Frasier); and his son Jeremiah Gray (Lindsay). Also, the loves and pride of his life his grandchildren, Jayden and Shea DeJoseph and Paityn Gray. He was their Pops and never missed an event they participated in. He is also survived by his brothers Steven Gray (Marilyn), Paul Gray (Laurie), and Jeff Gray (Tonia). His sisters-in-law Judith Thran (Tim Stangle) and Dee Decker (Lloyd); and his brother-in-law Robert Hemsath. Also, many much loved nieces and nephews as well his great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jer was loved dearly by his family and his friends and will be deeply missed by all.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Saturday, March 31, 10:00am at Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 1281 N. Roop St., Carson City, NV.

In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for donations made in Jerry's name to The Children's Cabinet, Reno, NV to honor the hundreds of children Jerry influenced over the years as a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and as a school bus driver. He truly loved all of you.