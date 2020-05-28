Jeremy Eldridge

Provided Photo

Jeremy A. Eldridge, 46, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home in Fallon, Nevada.

Jeremy was born on July 17, 1973 to Robert and Barbara Eldridge in Reno, Nevada. He graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, Nevada in 1991 and then pursued a career in mining and construction as a Diesel Mechanic. He was currently employed at Coeur Rochester as their Mobile Maintenance General Foreman and had been with them for the past 4 years.

Jeremy enjoyed ranching, farming, trapping, hunting, fixing anything, and enjoyed helping others with their projects. His most precious time was spent with his family, especially his children, and was an all-around good guy.

He is survived by his 3 children, Wyatt, Tucker and Sydney, his father Robert and brother Justin, several grand pets that Sydney brought home, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara and both maternal and paternal Grandparents.

Jeremy’s zest for life and sense of humor were unmatched. Words cannot express his wit, and he was always “coming in hot” to make anyone and everyone smile. He never failed to light up the room with a joke and turn frowns into laughs. Jeremy’s famous sayings will be used in conversations for years to come!

A Celebration of Life will be announced later.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home 775-423-2255