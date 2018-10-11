Jerome “Jerry” Michael Starcevic

On the evening of July 30th, 2018, Jerome Michael (Jerry) Starcevic passed from us surrounded by family members.

Jerry's spirit is carried on every day by his wife Desiree Starcevic and son Tristan Jeremy (TJ) Starcevic of Coeur D Alene, Idaho, daughters Jessica Starcevic of Poulsbo, Washington, and Kristina Starcevic of Reno, Nevada, his mother Ellen Starcevic of Jacksonville, Oregon, brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Kristy Starcevic of Tampa, Florida, brother and sister-in-law Ernest and Elicia Starcevic of Wilson, Wyoming, grandson River McLaughlin, sister Kerri Keller of Iowa and too many cousins, aunts, uncles, nephews, and dear friends to list.

Jerry's loves included laughing, traveling to spend time with family and friends, raising his son TJ, golfing, skiing, reading, listening to music (John Prine, Tom Russell, Robert Earl Keen, Moody Blues, or Jethro Tull anyone!), watching a sporting event, his fantasy football leagues, and socializing over a glass of wine. Jerry was the one that always brought a smile and a "HEY JER!" to a room he would enter.

After a successful career in the newspaper business in Washington, California, Arizona, and Alaska, Jerry started a career in the furniture business working the Pacific Northwest and Alaska helping his friends' businesses with their furniture needs. It was great pleasure to watch someone that truly loved what he did for a living; loving driving to a small town in the northwest and meeting and helping a furniture store owner and friend. Staying in a hotel and hoping that The Big Lebowski or a good game was on the TV.

The Bear was a star athlete as a baseball player, skier, softball umpire and player, and football player being elected to the Carson City High School football Hall of fame.

Thank you Jerry for a life well lived and well shared; we all owe you.

These paragraphs are not enough space to contain the love for and the life of Jerry Starcevic. So raise a glass of Pinot Noir and simply say and toast "The Bear!"

A Celebration of a Wonderful Life lived will be held at the Plaza Hotel, 801 S. Carson St. in Carson City, Nevada on October 26th, 4:00 pm. Stories will be told, pictures will be shared, and people will unite for one purpose, Jerry.