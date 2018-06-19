Jerry Crouch

Gerald (Jerry) Wayne Crouch, 79, of Carson City, Nevada, passed away at home on June 1, 2018 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born in Clark County, Kentucky on December 8, 1938. He attended Clark County High School in Winchester, Kentucky.

Jerry joined the Air Force in August 1956 and specialized as a Radar Technician stationed in Roswell, New Mexico through August 1960.

Most of Jerry's career was devoted to Safeway as a Store Manager for, 29 years, located in Arizona, the Sacramento area and Quincy, California. After leaving Safeway, Jerry kept busy running backhoe services for the Quincy community until he moved to Nevada where he managed a couple of IGA grocery stores. Still not ready to be idle, at the age of 60, he became a very active house and building painter until his retirement at the age of 75.

Jerry was well loved by many and was a very devoted husband, father and friend. Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, basketball, gambling, and enjoyed watching his favorite sporting contests on T.V. He was a master repairman and helped friends when they were in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Nettie Crouch; sisters Paulette Hall, and Brenda Sammons.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eva Crouch; his children, Barbara (Scott) Fairley, Brenda (Jake) Hannon and Beverly (Larry) Kidd, and son Jeromy (Jess) Rhoades; grandchildren, Bree (Greg) Haskell, Tommy (Bryanna) Green, Jordan (Krystal) Fairley, Ryan Fairley, Andrew Flint, Zaiden Bakke and Macie and Adley Rhoades; brother, Jack (Margaret) Crouch; and sister Rachell Burgess; great grandchildren, Sawyer, Jackson, and Bryant Haskell; Cecelia and Emma Green and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00pm on June 30th at the Springs of Hope Church, 59 Bell Lane in Quincy, CA.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry had requested that instead you may contribute to your favorite charity or slot machine.