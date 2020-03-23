Jerry Goodman

Provided Photo

Jerry Goodman, age 76 passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from diabetic complications. He was born to Mary and Clifford Goodman in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 10, 1943.

After High School, Jerry had a 20 year career in the United States Army. He retired as a Sergeant First Class in July 1990. After his retirement from the military, he and his wife, Janet Goodman moved to Fallon, Nevada. Jerry’s second career consisted of working as a civil servant on the Naval Air Station in Fallon and working for others in his community.

Outside of working, Jerry spent much of his time at the Elk’s Lodge. He worked his way through many offices at the Elks lodge and was given the honor of being elected as the Exalted Ruler. He also loved working with children and committed his time in the past few years to working in his bicycle shop he set up in the basement of the Lodge. The bicycles he refurbished were given to children who not otherwise have a bicycle to ride.

Jerry is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Janet Goodman. Jerry had two biological and two step children, Kelly Jean Goodman, Jerry Don Goodman, Stuart Weddle and Justina Hyland. Jerry was one of threechildren. His Siblings are David Goodman and Richard Goodman. Jerry also had many beloved nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Fallon Elks Lodge in Fallon, Nevada. Following the celebration will be a military honors ceremony at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Nevada. The date of these events will be sent out as soon as we can confirm the dates.