Jerry W. Vivant January 21, 1947 ~ January 9, 2020

On January 9, 2020 Jerry W. Vivant went to be with his Lord.

Jerry was born in Eureka, CA on January 21, 1947 to John and Charlene Vivant. Jerry graduated from Yerington High School in 1965 where he lettered in football. He attended Snow College in Utah until he was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country as a military policeman during the Vietnam War.

Jerry worked for the Nevada Department of Transportation for 30 years. He retired in December 1999.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 32 years, Bonnie, and his son, Justin, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home at 3945 Fairview Drive, Carson City, Nevada.