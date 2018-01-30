July 25, 1927 ~ January 29, 2018

Fallon resident, Jesse Epperson passed away on January 29, 23018. Jesse was born in La Platta, Missouri on July 25, 1927 to Lee and Lila Epperson.

He has lived in Fallon since 1999. Jesse served in the US Navy. He worked at many different jobs over his life time. He was a diesel mechanic and a Transportation Supervisor.

Preceded in death by his wife, Waverly and daughter, Connie Weiss.

Jesse is survived by his daughters, Cathy Husman, Cristy Hawk, Nicole Ernst, Amy (Bob) Leegard; grandchildren, Scott, Brandon, Amber, Somer, Ashley, Chelby, Brianna, Jesse, Tanner; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Services with Military Honors will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 11:00 am at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery, 14 Veterans Way, Fernley, Nevada.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928