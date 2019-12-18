Jesse Norton Pickett May 23, 1930 – Nov 2, 2019

Loving husband, father and grandfather Nort passed away on Nov 2, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in MT. Vernon, Illinois to Hebron and Garnett Pickett and attended Country School, graduating from Durango, Colorado.

After he graduated he worked for the railroad, Naval Administration Depot in Hawthorne, Nevada. He started his mining career at Standard Gold Mine in Winnemucca, Nevada. He was a mill operator at Anaconda Copper Mine in Weed Heights, Nevada. He retired as the Nevada State Administrator of mine health and safety.

Nort worked with kids as a cub scout leader and boxing coach in Yerington. And was also a boxer sponsored by Ferris Club in Winnemucca and Weed Heights Nevada.

Nort was also a classic car buff and president of the Model-T club. He loved to dance and even belonged to two square dancing clubs.

Nort is survived by his loving wife of 71 yrs. Vivian, children Ronald Duane Pickett, Gloria Jean Watson, his grand children, Staff Sgt.Urian Pickett, Darrin and Tyson Watson, Telori Jean Volk great grand children and his loving pet pug Muggs.

His parents, three brothers and one grand son precede him in death.

A memorial gathering was previously held.