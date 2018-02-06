May 18, 1990 ~ January 30, 2018

Jessica Marie Meligan was born in Reno, Nevada to Nilza and David Meligan on May 18, 1990. She came into the world almost 4 months premature, and from the very beginning showed herself to be a fighter with the will to survive. Jessica, under the constant care and unyielding resolve of Nilza, her devoted mother, battled complex medical and developmental challenges and succeeded inhaving a beautiful life.

Jessica graduated from Carson High School in 2012. She was a citizen of both the United States and her mother's native Brazil. Jessica attended Saint Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.

She enjoyed participating in the community, family time and going to the Carson Hot Springs several times per week. Jessica traveled by car over 300,000 miles, thus circling the globe over 12 times. Recent road trips included: Las Vegas, San Diego Zoo and beach, Hollywood, and Disneyland. Jessica passed away on January 30, 2018 at the age of 27.

Jessica leaves behind Nilza Shellhamer, her mother; Allen Shellhamer, her younger brother and lifelong champion; and Keith Shellhamer, her daddy (est. 1999). She is also survived by Nivia and James Garlin, aunt and uncle; James Shellhamer, grandfather; Kevin Shellhamer, uncle; James Shellhamer; cousin, Evelyn Whitaker, aunt; and Jan and David Marson, godparents.

A funeral mass will be held at St Teresa's Church, 3000 N. Lompa Ln.,Carson City, Nevada on Saturday February 10, 2018 at 11 am with a reception to follow.

Jessica inspired and touched the lives of countless professionals and members of the community. Jessica served as an unofficial special needs ambassador. She may be honored with contributions in her memory to Nevada P.E.P. Her presence will be missed by all.