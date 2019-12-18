Jim McCowan August 4, 1948 – December 12, 2019

Jim passed away at his Carson City home in his sleep at the age of 71, on December 12, 2019. He laid down for a nap and woke up in the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ.

Jimmy Dean McCowan was born on August 4th, 1948 in Porterville, California. He enjoyed idyllic summers with his beloved grandparents on their central California cotton farm as a child. He attended school in Sunnyvale, California. He worked with his father in excavation from the time he was a teenager, then ran his own excavation businesses in both Porterville, California area and Carson City area for decades, operating with legendary skill.

In his late thirties Jim became a Christian, and developed a deep desire to learn the Bible. He took a year long course at Masters College in Santa Clarita, California in Biblical Studies. He graduated from Dallas, Texas, Criswell Bible College in 1998 with a BA in Biblical Studies.

Jim was a complicated man. He was generous, kind, honest to a fault, dependable and funny. He was both stern and tenderhearted. He was one of a kind who will be deeply missed by the friends and family who knew him well.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Nadeene McCowan, and his daughter Brianna.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis McCowan, his wife Connie, sister Linda Veteto and her husband Don, of Visalia, California, stepsister Sondra of Texas. He leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 3 nephews and 1 niece.

He will be deeply missed by his former wife and devoted friend Kaci Capurro.

Jim will be buried near his family in Porterville, California, where there will be a private family service.

In lieu of flowers donation can be sent in his memory to Grace Community Church 2320 Heybourne Rd. Minden, Nevada 89423 775-782-6516