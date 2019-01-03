Jo Dee Surface

September 27, 1964 – December 18, 2018

The world lost an angel. After many years of declining health, a pulmonary embolism took JoDee peacefully at Carson Tahoe Hospital. JoDee was born in the old Carson Tahoe hospital and raised in the same house throughout her life.

In her 54 years she showed courage to overcome her physical and mental challenges and made us all see the true grit of the human spirit.

She was active in Special Olympics, Carson Recreation Movers & Doers and participated on a bowling team for years. She spent one week, each summer, for 46 years with Camp Care and sang and danced with pure joy, at being next to the clear blue waters of Lake Tahoe. She loved fiercely and if you were caught in her circle of love, there was no escaping her unconditional, genuine joy in seeing you. JoDee taught us to be thankful for the simple things in life; compassion for those less fortunate than us, joy in laughter, that sometimes being stubborn can be a great quality and that beautiful souls come in many forms. She said she wanted a new body and to be smart. She was one of the smartest people in our family, because she understood better than most that living life is really just about unconditional, joyful love. Her family and friends were her world.

JoDee is survived by her mom, Jean Surface who lovingly cared for her throughout her 54 years. She is also survived by sisters, Suzi Surface Crickmore, Cheryl Surface and Jan Surface; nieces, Jenni McMillan, Abby Crickmore and Isabel Sears Surface; nephews, Micah and Nolan Wilcock; great niece Kaylee McMillan; and great nephews Journey McMillan and Finn Wilcock.

Her dad Homer Surface was waiting for her with open arms.

A celebration of Jo Dee's life will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 am, Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 3690 US Hwy. 395 S, Carson City, Nevada. All those who knew and loved JoDee are welcome to celebrate her beautiful life with her family.