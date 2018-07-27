Joan Marie Swisher

Joan Marie SwisherJuly 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) July 27, 2018Joan Marie Swisher, 82, passed away on July 19, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are under the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesCharles Everett “Bert” MillerTami Elon McFall RaynoldsCharles ParkerRoseMarie SchaarTrending SitewideFallon man indicted for murder in LDS church shootingMental evaluation ordered for Fallon murder suspectCarson City restaurant to hold soft opening FridayThe bonds of brotherhoodUpdate: Charles E. “Bert” Miller dies after shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints