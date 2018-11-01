JoAnne Embree Payne

October 19, 1927 – October 30, 2018

JoAnne Payne, 91, passed away at her home in Carson City on October 30th, surrounded by her loving family.

JoAnne was raised in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Lenore and Felix Embree. After WWII, JoAnne married Frank Payne in Nuremberg, Germany at the age of 19.

JoAnne raised 3 daughters and a son while tirelessly fulfilling her duties as an Army wife. She held the family together through forced separations due to Frank's postings, including tours in Korea and Vietnam, and over 21 moves.

She started her own career in real estate after Frank's retirement and then went on to work for H&R Block as an enrolled agent until the age of 84.

JoAnne is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Payne.

She is survived by her beloved children, Sharon Shoemaker (Charles), Cathy McClure, Ann Gredziuk (Mark), and Mike Payne (Cindy), as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at Lone Mountain Cemetery on November 21st at 1 pm.