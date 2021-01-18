December 28, 1934 – January 11, 2021

JoAnne Zila passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2021.

JoAnne was born December 28, 1934 in Los Angeles California, and is survived by son Mark, daughters Robin and Tracey, grandchildren Michelle, Vince, Marina, Cory, Anna, Tony and Christina and great grandchildren Olivia, Caleb and Silas.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank and

daughter Erin.

She enjoyed going to the public pool where she made several good friends. She also loved to watch the wild horses run whenever she could find them. She was always happy when her family would visit and most recently enjoyed having her grandson Vince and his family living with her for the past year.

She will be dearly missed by all.

A celebration of life will be planned for this coming spring or summer. Details will be posted once the date and location are set.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to