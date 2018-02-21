December 2, 1925 ~ February 9, 2018

Joe W. Hammon, age 92, of Carson City, Nevada passed away on Friday, February 9, 2018. Joe was born December 2, 1925 in Wickenburg, Arizona.

Joe served in World War II from 1943-1946, then returned home and attended Arizona State College at Flagstaff. He worked 38 years for Southwest Gas Corp. in Arizona and Nevada, retiring in December 1986.

Joe is remembered for his love of family and church. He enjoyed the outdoors especially camping, backpacking and fishing. Retirement years were spent traveling with Shirley in their trailer and volunteering with the Care-a-vaners

repairing church facilities in California and Nevada. Joe also cooked dinners for the Methodist Men for many years.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Floyd and Sallie Hammon; brother Floyd Hammon; and sister Doris Jones.

Joe is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Hammon; sister Katherine Wuertz; daughter Nancy Hammon (Dan Kiel); son James Hammon (Patti); and three grandchildren Dannie Kiel, Jaimie and Justin Hammon.

A Celebration of Life for Joe will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11:00 am at the First United Methodist Church, 412 West Musser St, Carson City, Nevada. A reception will follow in the Wesley Room of the Bonnie Reid Bldg.

Donations in his memory may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Methodist Men or United Methodist Women, 400 West King St Suite 100, Carson City, NV 89703.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net for the Hammon family.