John B. McWhorter

Provided Photo

With profound sadness we announce the passing of John B. McWhorter, Jr., loving husband and father, on July 3, 2020.

He left us peacefully at his residence in Carson City after a long illness. He was 89 years old.

Born in Amarillo, Texas on October 20, 1930 to John B. Sr. and Artie Yolanda McWhorter, John served in the US Air Force from 1947-1961 and worked as a Civil Service Management Analyst until his retirement in 1985.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Olive Marie. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Marilyn; brother, Monty Ray; sister, Barbara Jean; children, John, Mike and Karen; step-children, Debbie, Laura, Larry and Valeri; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday July 13th at FitzHenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Drive, Carson City.