John B. Miller

John Brown Miller of Carson City, NV, 101, passed away on March 17, 2019. John was born in Avon, Pennsylvania, to Albert and Elizabeth Miller, on Nov 15, 1917. He was one of 5 siblings, including Leroy, Lloyd, Paul and Mary, of whom Mary is the sole survivor. He was an outstanding student, as well as winning medals in track and field sports. His education at junior and business college ended when he went to work in the steel industry in 1941, which became a long career, beginning as Production Manager for the Lebanon Steel Company, Lebanon, PA. He eventually became a partner in Quaker Alloy, Myerstown, PA, as well as a partner in Hartford Electric Steel, Hartford, Conn. He was a co-owner of Miller Machine Co., and on the Board of Directors of PJ Hydraulics, Lebanon County. Finally, he served as Vice-President and Assistant Secretary Treasurer of Harsco Corp., Harrisburg, PA.

John wed his lifelong love and partner, Elizabeth Ritter in 1941 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage, which resulted in two children, Brian J. Miller and Karen Miller-Regnier. Elizabeth "Betty" preceded John in death, in 2004. After an early retirement from the steel industry, he and Betty moved to Zephyr Cove, Nevada in 1973, where he became one of the founding members of the Nevada Banking Company, Zephyr Cove, and in the 1980's through 90's served as Chairman of the Board of Directors for that company. Betty and John also found time to travel and golf throughout many states and countries, and for 10 years, resided in Palm Desert, CA during the winters.

John was a committed philanthropist as well as a devout Catholic. Principal among his notable activities are having served as Chairman of the United Way for Lebanon County, Pa, in 1954 to 55. He was on the PA Council of the Boy Scouts of America, President of the Lebanon Country Club, active in the Knights of Columbus, the Lions Club and other volunteer organizations. In 1980's he worked tirelessly as Chairman of the US Golf Association Public Links Championship, Edgewood Tahoe, (1980) and in 1985 as Chairman of the US Golf Association Senior Golf Championship, also at Edgewood Tahoe.

John is survived by two children, Brian, of Zephyr Cove, and Karen, of Washoe Valley and Dordogne, France, and their spouses, Penny and Yves, five grandchildren, Heather, Brett, and Eric Miller, of Henderson and Las Vegas, Emily Barkley, of South Lake Tahoe and Philip Bowman of Lacey, WA with their respective spouses, Raina, Jennifer, Beau and Kristina, as well ten great grandchildren.

For the past 14 years, John has been a member of the St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church and community, attending daily Mass until his health no longer permitted. His wit, joy, intellect, kindness and love will be greatly missed by all. His character can be summed up by his favorite quote, "The best exercise for the heart is to bend down and pick someone up." (Author unknown)

The family wants to take this opportunity to thank all the people who have provided John with wonderful care during his final days, with special mention to Sister Marie McGloin of St. Teresa's, the caring staff of St. Mary's Hospice, and the wonderful caregivers at Sierra Place Senior Living of Carson City.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Carson City, NV on Monday, March 25, at 0930. A viewing will be held from 4 to 5:30 on Sunday evening at Walton's Funeral Home, Carson City, followed by a Rosary service. If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends may leave a donation in John's name to their favorite charity, or to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, or the Boys and Girls Club of Carson City.