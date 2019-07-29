John Ellwood Manconi

September 14, 1931 ~ January 19, 2019

GOD’S GARDEN

God looked around His garden

And found an empty place.

He then looked down upon the earth

And saw your tired face.

He put His arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful

He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering

He knew that you were in pain

He knew that you would never

Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough

And the hills were hard to climb,

So he closed your weary eyelids,

And whispered, “Peace be Thine.”

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you didn’t go alone

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.

I love and miss you so very much John!

Your loving wife Nadine Manconi.