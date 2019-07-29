John Ellwood Manconi
September 14, 1931 ~ January 19, 2019
GOD’S GARDEN
God looked around His garden
And found an empty place.
He then looked down upon the earth
And saw your tired face.
He put His arms around you
And lifted you to rest.
God’s garden must be beautiful
He always takes the best.
He knew that you were suffering
He knew that you were in pain
He knew that you would never
Get well on earth again.
He saw the road was getting rough
And the hills were hard to climb,
So he closed your weary eyelids,
And whispered, “Peace be Thine.”
It broke our hearts to lose you
But you didn’t go alone
For part of us went with you
The day God called you home.
I love and miss you so very much John!
Your loving wife Nadine Manconi.