July 10, 1934 ~ May 6, 2018

John Harper Adams, age 83, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Fallon on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

He was born July 10, 1934 in Brigham City, UT to Myron and Erma (Harper) Adams. John graduated from high school in Lund, Nevada and later graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

John, forever the cowboy, was a bull rider in both high school and college. While in college, he met and married Norlene Lloyd in the Salt Lake LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 17, 1958. Together they raised four children while John taught school and coached sports in Lund, Hawthorne, and Fallon. They also spent several summers living on a farm near Blackfoot, Idaho where John raised alfalfa. John and Norlene eventually settled on a small farm they purchased in Fallon so John could be surrounded by green alfalfa fields and have room for his cows and horses.

John was preceded in death by his parents, brother Myron, and sister Kate.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Norlene; their four children, Lynne (Derild), Kenna (Donald), John (Milt), Wade (Inkham), brother Dean (Janet); brother-in-law Charles Nelson; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 750 W. Richards St. in Fallon. Visitation will begin at 10am with the funeral at 11am.

Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home, 775-423-2255.