John Helton

November 10, 1947 ~ December 17, 2018

John Robert Helton, 71, of Fallon, Nevada passed away peacefully at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada on Monday, December, 17, 2018 with his wife Penny by his side.

Born in Dyersburg, Tennessee to Arlie and Alice Helton, John's family moved to Fallon in 1959. John graduated Churchill County High School in 1966. After graduation John spent four years in the US Army with one tour in Vietnam. After returning to Fallon John worked and retired from the Churchill County Telephone Company.

John and his wife Penny were married for more than 50 years. They enjoyed bowling and golfing together. John loved the outdoors including hunting, fishing and camping.

John is survived by his wife Penny; son Michael, son Robert (Jamie); six grandchildren: Mykell, Jace, Arlie, Trinity, Katelen, and Garret; brother, Nick (Liz), all of Fallon; Uncle Mike (Bonnie) Pueblo, Colorado, and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father Arlie, his mother Alice and his brother Bill.

Funeral service will be held at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Dr. in Fallon on December, 28th at 11 am with burial following at the Fallon Cemetery.

A luncheon and Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at the American Legion Hall.