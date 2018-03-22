December 30, 1953 – March 18, 2018

John I. Lubich Jr., 64, of Carson City, NV, passed away Sunday, March 18, 2018 at his home.

John was born December 30, 1953 in San Francisco, CA, to John and Eva (Keller) Lubich. On November 9, 1984 in Carson City, NV, he married the love of his life, Tammy (Stevens) Lubich. John was a retired Carson City Police officer and his heart belonged to the force and his fellow comrades.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Eva Lubich, and his niece Lindsay (Lubich) Andrews.

John is survived by his wife, Tammy Lubich, his two daughters, Nicole and Heather (Wiese) Lubich and Husband Shawn Wiese, his son Steven Lubich and Wife Laura (O'Neil) Lubich; his five grandsons, Nicholas Reul, Shawn Reul, John Wiese, Staten Lubich and Samuel Lubich, his granddaughter Abby Wiese and his sisters, Judy and Karen Lubich.

John was a Great Man, an Amazing Husband, a Super-Hero Dad, and Untouchable Grandpa and a Forever Giving Kind Soul. He will be Forever Loved and NEVER Forgotten

Remembrance will be held in his honor at his home on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2:00 pm. Please contact Heather Wiese at (775) 721-4363 via call or text message for more details.