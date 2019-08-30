John "JB" Ross Apr 9, 1934 ~ Aug 21, 2019

John "JB" was born to Ray & Mary Ross in Fort Smith, Arkansas at home with the help of a mid-wife. He came to Southern California with his parents at 7 years old, bringing all their belongings by car and camping on the side of the road. The family settled in Bell Gardens, California. As a young man, he loved to work and customize cars, especially his 1949 Ford and 1956 Chevy Bel Air. The family grew, and they made many trips to Bass Lake near Fresno, California, camping and water-skiing.

John loved fishing, camping, hiking in the mountains and nature walks. He also went deep-sea fishing on occasion and never had sea-sickness like the rest of us. He fished and camped with family at Twin Lakes for over 50 years. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling by car across the United States, sightseeing along the way. Cruise ships were a favorite of his as well as trains. Since he did not care to fly, a cruise to Hawaii and back was very special for him as he was finally able to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial. He was a life-long Oakland Raiders fan, and the Dodgers were his favorite baseball team. He went to many games at Dodger Stadium and Anaheim Stadium to watch the Angels. He enjoyed watching the sport of Boxing, as well as watching Western movies. John liked a variety of music, rock and roll, and especially jazz during the 50s and 60s. John loved having dogs and cats at home, especially lap cats.

He was employed by ITT Barton in California for over 33 years, as a manufacturing Planner, Production Control Supervisor and Inventory Control Manager. After moving to Carson City in January 1994, he worked at Bruce Industries in Dayton, Production Control and retired from Cubix Corporation as a Shipping/Receiving Manager.

John loved his family and enjoyed visiting with them. He is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Frances "Chris" Ross: Three sons, John (Cindy) Ross, Helena Montana; Phil (Sophia) Ross, Sparks, NV Mike (Chelsea) Ross, Carson City, NV. One brother: Lonnie "Gene" (Janice) Ross, Menifee, California. Grandchildren: John, Jenn, Rylee, Michael & Macy; one great-grandchild, Wyatt; and nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Marie and Connie; and two brothers, Ronnie & Donnie.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 6 at 11:00AM at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Dr. in Carson City. A reception and luncheon will follow at The Plaza Hotel and Event Center, 211 East 9th Street, in Carson City.

John passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. The family wishes to thank Affordable Home Care For Seniors LLC as well as Eden Hospice/Home Health for their most compassionate care and assistance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catmandu Cat Shelter & Adoption Center in Carson City, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

To share a memory, please visit http://www.fitzhenrysfuneralhome.net