November 13, 1946 ~ March 24, 2018

John Joseph Klipp, of Carson City Nevada, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the age of 71.

John was born to parents Harold "Skip"and Lillian Klipp on November 13, 1946 in Kankakee, Illinois, and grew up in Manteno, Illinois. He was drafted by the US Army shortly after graduating from high school and spent the last 6 months of his enlistment in Vietnam where he was wounded. He was honorably discharged in 1969.

John moved to Carson City in 1977. He has 2 sons from his first marriage, Jim and Jeff. John married Debby on June 8,1988. They have one daughter together, Nichole Fischer, and they raised Debbie's kids from a previous marriage, Jim Chessor and Amanda Pestone Fishing was John's passion! There was always a fishing story to be shared.

He enjoyed camping at Eagle Lake and traveling with his wife every summer. John was a talker, he would strike up a conversation with anyone in earshot. He also loved his dogs, the last being Hunter, a very outgoing black lab.

John is survived by his wife, all five of his children, and his sister, Judi Hunter. John has 2 grandchildren, Makial and Khloe. He also has 3 step-grandchildren, Kylie, Chris, and Bill. John will be missed tremendously by his family and friends, (and those he talked to on a regular basis who didn't even know his name).

John's Celebration of Life will be on June 9th at his home in Carson City. It will be an open house from 11-2. Please bring your favorite story of John.

For more information on the Celebration of Life, contact his son Jim Klipp, 775-230-1998