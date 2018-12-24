John L. Lane

John L. LaneDecember 24, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 24, 2018John L. Lane, 76, died November 20, 2018 in Carson City, Nevada. Arrangements are in the care of Capitol City Cremation & Burial, 775-882-1766. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesThomas L. HendersonJohn HeltonDale R. RiekenbergDiane Claudia GoodinBeverly Jeanne FarnsworthTrending SitewideOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly GeyserWebsite: Carson City’s Cracker Box ‘sells the best patty melt in America’Roger Diez: The nice and naughty in racingSandoval calls for more education, human services fundingTeri Vance: Carson City rallies for Christmas miracle