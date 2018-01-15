John Lewis

John LewisJanuary 15, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 15, 2018John Lewis, age 77, of Carson City, NV passed away on January 11, 2018. Arrangements in the trusted care of Fitzhenry's Funeral Home. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesMarlene Lillian StaubTerri Jean EricksonDonna Rae BunchDavid Troy MarcielTrending SitewideCarson City native Lorne Houle to run for sheriffCarson City businesses making debutsTwo felony convictions in Carson City in a matter of minutesOlympics 2018: Mats Boehnke of Carson City makes mark as assistant coach for U.S. Ski Team