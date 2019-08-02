John Manconi

John Ellwood Manconi Sept. 14, 1931 ~ Jan. 19, 2019

GOD’S GARDEN God looked around His garden And found an empty place. He then looked down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you And lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering He knew that you were in pain He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids, And whispered, "Peace be Thine." It broke our hearts to lose you But you didn’t go alone For part of us went with you The day God called you home.

I love and miss you so very much John! Your loving wife Nadine Manconi.