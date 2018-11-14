John Morris Southern

December13, 1943 – November 6, 2018

John passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family. John battled Alzheimer's for many years but failed to lose his love of family, music, horses and his charismatic charm.

John was born to Arthur Southern and Thelma Louise Hansen in Merced CA. Growing up in Big Bear Lake, he developed an appetite for the outdoor life, horseback riding and skiing.

From his early career in ranching and horse management, John developed a deep seeded passion for the cowboy lifestyle. This passion never left him. He was known by many as Cowboy Johnnie and Papa John.

John was enlisted in the US Navy and served on the USS Prairie. He made his home in Carson City, and spent many years driving long haul from the east to west coast, battling the snowy passes of the Sierra's, and then worked construction until his retirement in 2010.

John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Louise and brother Jim.

John is survived by his wife of 21 years, Denise, his daughters, Jennifer, Cassie, Carly and Leah, granddaughter Aria, sisters, Cathy, Donna, brother Carl and many nieces and nephews.

A warm, loving family man and friend, a life well lived, John will be truly missed.

Donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Nevada would be welcome.

A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date.