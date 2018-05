John P. O'Neill, 71, a Carson City resident for the past 48 years, passed away April 28, 2018 in Carson City, NV.

John was a beloved husband and father. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations 775-888-6800