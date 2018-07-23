Oct 13, 1936 – Jul 15, 2018

We said goodbye to an amazing man Sunday, July 15th when John Phillip Gaskill made his way to the heavens to be greeted by his wife, Nancy and his son, John.

Born in Long Beach, CA to Lawrence and Elsie Gaskill, John spent his school years in Ritzville, Washington. After joining the Air Force in 1954, John volunteered for assignment in Alaska where he spent 2 ½ years on the 1009 Special Weapons Squadron as a Nuclear Measurement Technician. His stories of the January drive from Ritzville to Fairbanks in a jeep, with his lifelong friend, John Steinman, were enjoyably cringe-worthy.

Following four years in the Air Force, John moved to Elko, Nevada where he started his 31 year career with NDOT, working on the striping crew, the survey crew, and then the IT department as a Computer Systems Analyst. Years later, his daughter, Susan, was named Director of NDOT, an accomplishment which made John extremely proud.

While in Elko, he met Nancy Fischer. They were married six weeks later and celebrated 50 years together before Nancy’s death in 2009. In 1959, John and Nancy made Carson City their home, raising their three children, Margaret Susan, Lisa Maria and John Collins. The saddest day of their lives was burying their son in December, 1984, but in true Gaskill fashion they turned sadness into compassion, becoming foster parents to children in need and caretakers to injured and homeless animals.

John loved golf, the Boston Red Sox, playing bridge, gardening and his friendships, both old and new.

He is survived by daughters Susan Martinovich (Joe Dailey) and Lisa Schuette (Steve), grandsons Christopher and Phillip Martinovich (Danielle), John Boyer, and Steve Schuette (Casy), great-grandchildren Samantha and Andrew Martinovich, and Catalina and Carson Schuette.

A celebration of life will be held on July 28, 4 pm, at 366 Carlisle Court, Carson City. The Red Sox game will be on and Manhattans will be ready to pour.

Rest in Peace, Dad~ Papa~ Mr. G.

You will forever be loved and your words of wisdom will continue to make the world a better place. You always told us to do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do.

Rest assured, we will.

Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the John and Nancy Gaskill Memorial Scholarship, Western Nevada College Foundation, 2201 West College Parkway, Carson City NV 89703. Online at wnc.edu/foundation or by calling 775-445-3240.