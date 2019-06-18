JOHN RICHARD CROSSLEY

1931 – 2019John Crossley’s bright smile, easy conversation and large laugh will be missed by all who knew him as he passed on June 11, 2019.John was born in Auburn, California where he grew up working in the family orchards. The hard work associated with farming set him up for a life of strength and honesty. After graduating from Placer Union High School, he attended Sierra College. He entered the Military at age 19 to honorably serve four years as a Quarter Master in the Navy. He served three tours during the Korean War. On one of his tours, John was a signalman on a destroyer responsible for correcting the Navel maps of the oceans and signaling between ships.After his service, John returned to higher education at Sacramento State University, where he met the love of his life Mary. They married in 1956, finished their degrees, and started their life together. John’s business degree led him to pursue Certified Public Accountant status. John and Mary welcomed three children into their lives: Donald, Theresa and Robert. During those early years, John worked at Aerojet and California Legislative Office of the Auditor General. Wanting a life away from the crowds, they moved the family to Carson City, Nevada in 1968. John went to work for the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau. For the next 26 years, John rose through the ranks from Chief Deputy Legislative Auditor to Executive Director. He was very proud to serve in executive positions for a long list of professional organizations that included the AICPA, NSCPA and the National State Auditors Association. These appointments provided travel opportunity for John and Mary. He traveled to all the states in the union and loved it, sharing those travel stories with family.John’s family life was paramount. He came home from work, put on his jeans and dedicated time to his wife and children. He and Mary took great pleasure in throwing large family reunions at their home and picnics at Sand Harbor. Along with Mary , he was involved with his children and community activities in Carson City Little League and Babe Ruth, Carson City Boosters Club, YMCA, Girl Scouts and the Brewery Arts Center.John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; son Donald (Sue) Crossley and grandson Kyle (Kelsey) Crossley; daughter Theresa (Wayne) Glazner and grandson Joseph Glazner; son Robert (Renee Amore) Crossley and granddaughter Le-An (Jared) Roberts. John also enjoyed the company of five great grandchildren. He loved his large extended family, whom he maintained excellent relationships with throughout his life.John will be greatly missed by his family, relatives, and his many friends.A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.